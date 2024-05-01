Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Rises By 11.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Down 40.0 %

Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

About The Coretec Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.