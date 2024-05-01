Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Rises By 11.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Down 40.0 %
Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About The Coretec Group
