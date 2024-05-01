Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Rises By 11.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTGGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Down 40.0 %

Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

