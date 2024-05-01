Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Expands By 13.2%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 347,005 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

