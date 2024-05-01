Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $2.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,696,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775,991. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

