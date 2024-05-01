Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 129255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.