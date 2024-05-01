SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $236,470.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

