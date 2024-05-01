Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
About Sotherly Hotels
