Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOHOO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 2,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

