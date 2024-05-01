SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 5,831,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 50,985,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

