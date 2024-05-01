Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.45

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$17.43, with a volume of 56595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Source Energy Services

The stock has a market cap of C$211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00. Insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.