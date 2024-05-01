SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,174 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.39% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.