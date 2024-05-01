SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 511,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,784. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

