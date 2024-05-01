SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 368,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 207,311 shares.The stock last traded at $81.75 and had previously closed at $82.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

