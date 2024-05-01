SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,160. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

