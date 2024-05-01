Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.32-7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

