SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.86

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.86 and last traded at $122.04, with a volume of 180646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 133.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.