StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 29,398,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,876,967. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

