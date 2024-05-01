Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.49. 14,368,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,514. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.