Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 386 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,050. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

