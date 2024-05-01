Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,479,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

