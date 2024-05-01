Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 358,321 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,321 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 5,479,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

