Stratis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71,049.13 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $71,049.13 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.76 or 0.05118494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00056865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

