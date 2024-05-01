Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $364.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.05.

Stryker Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYK traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,876. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $341,049,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stryker by 103.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

