Summit Financial LLC Acquires 25,745 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,359,000 after purchasing an additional 775,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter.
IUSB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
