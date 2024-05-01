Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,336,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,729. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

