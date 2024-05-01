Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

