Summit Financial LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,059,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

