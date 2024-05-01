Summit Financial LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. 5,084,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,313. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $196.54.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

