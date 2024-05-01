Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 507.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FANG traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,810. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

