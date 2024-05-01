Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. 1,810,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,953. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.