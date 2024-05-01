Summit Financial LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. 2,223,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,572. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

