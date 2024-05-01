Summit Financial LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $237.66. 548,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $228.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

