Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 230,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 4,388,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,229. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.