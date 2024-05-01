Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. 4,713,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

