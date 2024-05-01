SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 7.3%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 639,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 807,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research firms have commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

