Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

SRDX stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 132,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.90 million, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

