Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 20,201,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,876,318. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

