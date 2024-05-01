Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.01

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 10571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

