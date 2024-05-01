Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Sells $31,018.05 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurie Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Laurie Harris sold 411 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $3,144.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.