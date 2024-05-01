Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 5.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. 12,443,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,645,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $699.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

