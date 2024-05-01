TD Cowen Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $68.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

PayPal stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 11,331,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,519,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

