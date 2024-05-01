TD Cowen Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $320.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Shares of APD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. 1,129,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,300. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

