Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.19

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 20240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

