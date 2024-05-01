Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.62 million. Tenable also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. 1,135,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,490. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,419.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

