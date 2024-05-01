Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.370-9.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.4 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.37-$9.41 EPS.

NYSE THC traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

