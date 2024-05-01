Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.370-9.410 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.06.

NYSE THC traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.28. 1,445,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

