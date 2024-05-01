Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.49. 390,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,319. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $132.29 and a 1 year high of $196.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

