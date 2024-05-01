Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $192.49. 390,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.