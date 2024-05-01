The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

