The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

