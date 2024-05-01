The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

